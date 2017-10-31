OSU-Cascades to Buy Landfill for $1

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University-Cascades plans to buy an old landfill in Bend for $1.

The Bulletin newspaper reports that the Deschutes County Commission approved the agreement Monday with a 2-1 vote. Oregon State University President Ed Ray is expected to sign the agreement later this week, finalizing it.

The 72-acre landfill property sits next to the university’s 10-acre campus and an old pumice mine it owns.

The university hopes to expand by building in the former mine and on the old landfill.