OSP Trooper Shot Christmas Day, Sits Up For First Time

KING CITY, Ore. (KGW) — Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg, critically injured in a Christmas night shootout, satup for the first time New Year’s Eve Day, according a a relative.

“To most of us this is not a big deal but to Nic it was everything. It validated and reassured him mentally that he was going to be okay,” his brother Jeff Cederberg wrote in a GoFundMe post.

Still, he remains in critical condition after he shot and killed a homicide suspect following a chase and shootout on Christmas night.

A vigil is planned Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Jessie Mays Community Center at 30975 NW Hillcrest St., in North Plains. The event is open to all.

At about 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in King City after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, police found a woman dead at the home, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was seen driving away. The chase went through Highway 99W in Sherwood and ended on Southwest Gimm Lane with an exchange of gunfire. Six officers from four different police agencies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tylka was killed and Cederberg, 32, was critically wounded.

The Washington County Major Crimes Teams is investigating both shootings.

The homicide victim was Tylka’s wife, Katelynn Tylka-Armand, according to her sister, Megan Armand.

James Tylka and Katelynn Tylka Armand (Photo: Family)

Family members said the couple was separated and going through a divorce. They had an 11-month-old daughter, Brynn, together.

According to investigators, Katelynn dropped her daughter off at her husband’s home on Christmas night. Tylka’s 8-year-old son from a previous marriage was already in the house.

Tylka left the house a short time later and killed Katelynn, investigators said. The children did not witness the shooting.

“My heart is broken from the loss of my only sister. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the wounded OSP officer and his family,” said Katelynn’s sister, Megan Armand, in a statement.

Trooper Cederberg moved out of ICU

Jeff Cederberg, the brother of Trooper Cederberg, posted Thursday night on GoFundMe that his brother was moved out of the ICU and into a normal patient room.

Jeff said his brother will go into surgery to fix his broken arm Friday morning, and then he will be done with major surgeries for the time-being.

“I can’t go into specifics yet about what happened that night but Nic truly is lucky to be here,” Jeff wrote.

Trooper Cederberg was able to speak to his family on Wednesday night for the first time since the shooting.

“He was pretty emotional and sincerely thanked each and every doctor, nurse and all of the support staff for saving his life,” Jeff wrote in Wednesday’s update.

Some of Cederberg’s friends and supporters held a “high-five” vigil for Cederberg on Wednesday night.

Friends and supporters of Oregon State Police Officer Nic Cederberg hold a “high-five” vigil on Wednesday night. Cederberg reportedly high-fived his wife when he woke up in the hospital following his first surgery. (Photo: Jeff Cederberg)

After his first surgery, Cederberg high-fived his wife, Portland police Officer Hayley Shelton, according to OSP Captain Bill Fugate.

Fugate said Cederberg is humble and, after his first surgery, he non-verbally expressed that he was just doing his job.

Fugate also said Cederberg is “on a good trajectory considering the trauma he suffered,” and that he is ‘”strong and a fighter.”

“We consider Trooper Nic Cederberg a hero,” Fugate said. “Undoubtedly saved lives of members of the community and other police officers.”

Cederberg is a 7-year veteran of OSP. He is assigned to the patrol division at the North Plains Worksite. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

Cederberg was also involved in a shooting in 2015 on Highway 26. Fugate said the trooper’s actions then were also heroic.

To send well wishes to Trooper Cederberg and his family, state police say you can email OSP.social@state.or.us or send mail to:

Oregon State Police

Attention: Trooper Cederberg to

3565 Trelstad Ave SE

Salem, Or 97317

OSP set up a donation page for people who want to contribute to Cederberg’s recovery.

Cederberg’s brother also created a GoFundMe campaign.

Suspect was former Beaverton cadet

James Tylka was an unpaid Beaverton police cadet from 2004 to 2006, according to police spokesman Mike Rowe. The cadet program was voluntary for young people interested in law enforcement.

Tylka was under 21 at the time. Rowe did not know why Tylka left the cadet program and, as the program has since been discontinued, records are not available.

Tylka worked as an account executive for Sprint, according to his Facebook page. Less than an hour before the first shooting, he changed his profile picture to one of him and his wife, and his cover photo to one of his two children.

Tylka also had a son with his previous wife, Sabrina Starks. She filed for sole custody in September and said she was worried her son was in “immediate danger.” She said Tylka was “irrational, impulsive, aggressive, and constantly threatening me.”

“That’s just because he kept spiraling and spiraling and wasn’t getting help. I feel like he didn’t know what to do,” said Starks about her former husband’s possible depression.

She said her 7-year-old son is now without his dad and step mom, and he’ll need a lot of counseling. That’s why a GoFundMe account has been set up for him: https://www.gofundme.com/brynnsbigbrother