OSP Trooper Out Of ICU

Portland, Or. – 32 year old Oregon State trooper Nic Cederburg has been moved out of the intensive care unit at OHSU, four days after he was shot several times while responding to a deadly domestic violence call. He’ll undergo surgery today for a broken arm. It will be his fourth surgery since he was shot. His brother, Jeff writes on a gofundme page to help with Nic’s expenses, that they keep hearing Nic is one of the few who could have survived something like this. His brother says he “can’t go into specifics yet about what happened that night, but Nic truly is lucky to be here.”

The account is almost half way to it’s goal of 100-thousand dollars. One woman who donated 20 dollars wrote that “working as a legal transcriptionist, I recognized your name from court cases I transcribed and felt an immediate connection and the wish to help out.”