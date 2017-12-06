Oregon’s Senators Join Call for Franken’s Resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s two Democratic senators have joined their female counterparts in other states calling for Sen. Al Franken’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley both tweeted Wednesday that they hope Franken will step down.

Wyden wrote it was the “right thing to do given this series of serious allegations” while Merkley said a resignation would be in the “best interest of our country.”

A group of female Democratic senators also called upon Franken to resign Wednesday.

The Minnesota Democrat’s office said he would make an announcement Thursday, but did not specify the subject.

The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account provided to Politico, which Franken denied.