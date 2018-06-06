Oregon’s Secretary of State Announces Diagnosis of Cancerous Brain Tumor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Secretary of State, Dennis Richardson, announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a small, cancerous brain tumor. He also said that he’s begun treatment.

Here’s his statement:

“In May, I was diagnosed and began treatment for a small, cancerous brain tumor. While this was a difficult diagnosis to hear, I’m blessed and optimistic. We caught it early. I have a treatment plan in place, and I have an exceptional support system here at work and at home. I am taking on this challenge the same way I’ve taken on every challenge since my days flying “Night Hawk” as a combat helicopter pilot—I’ve considered my options, set my goal, developed my plan, and failure is not an option.”