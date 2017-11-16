Oregon’s Ron Wyden Weighs In On Roy Moore

Washington DC – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden appeared on CNN this morning and was asked about Roy Moore, the embattled Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama. Wyden said ” I believe the women and I don’t think this person is morally fit to serve in the United States Senate. I can’t be any blunter than that.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -With President Donald Trump standing on the sidelines, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore and his allies in Alabama are bracing for an extended conflict – not with Democrats, but with their own party in Washington.

The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative. Already, the Republican National Committee, the Senate GOP campaign committee and the party’s leading voices in Congress have called on the 70-year-old former judge to quit the race.

Moore offered fighting words in a tweet addressed to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell. At least three new allegations of misconduct were reported Wednesday, including one by Tina Johnson, who said Moore groped her during a 1991 meeting in his law office.