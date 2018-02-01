Oregon’s Largest Food Cart Pod Opens In Beaverton

Beaverton, Or. – Oregon’s largest food cart pod opened in Beaverton today across the street from City Hall. The BG Food Cartel is located at SW Millikan and Rose Biggi Avenue, a street named after the owners’ grandmother. It will have 31 food carts as well as a speak easy where diners can order adult beverages and use indoor seating.

The food cart pod is the result of a contest held by the mayor’s office. It was looking for food cart proposals with a $25,000 matching grant. Dana Biggi won and a year later, she and her two brothers are opening what they hope will become a destination spot for everyone. She hopes people “come and enjoy the array of food and support these local businesses.”

Biggi and her brothers, Dean and Dominic are third generation business people in Beaverton. Their grandmother started Beaverton Foods in 1929 and grew horseradish on the very land where the food carts now stand.