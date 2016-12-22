Oregon’s High Court Sends 1993 Murder Back to Lower Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has sent a 1993 murder conviction back to a state appeals court for reconsideration.

The panel said Thursday that Karlyn Eklof was correct to appeal her 1995 aggravated murder conviction because she didn’t have access to evidence that could have impeached the two witnesses against her.

Eklof learned in 2012 that one witness made statements to police that differed from his later accounts.

Another witness had a criminal history of which Eklof’s attorney was not aware.

Eklof’s current attorney, Jason Weber, says the appeals court must now decide if the new evidence warrants another trial.

Eklof is serving life in prison for the murder of James Salmu, a Springfield boat builder.

Eklof’s then-boyfriend, Jeffrey Tiner, was also convicted.