Oregon’s bottle bill expansion will allow you to turn in more than just soda, beer, and water bottles for a dime… you can now return kombucha, hard cider, energy and sports drinks, juice (just not boxes), and coffee and tea containers. Not included in the bill are dairy products, both animal and plant-based, infant formula, meal replacement drinks, and any juice you wouldn’t immediately drink-like pure lemon or lime juice.

Click Here for the OLCC’s Guide to the Bottle Bill Expansion