Oregon’s Coach Willie Taggart Meets With Florida State

EUGENE, Ore. – Just days after completing his first season as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Willie Taggart met with the Florida State Seminoles on Monday about their vacant head coaching position, that according to 1029/750 The Game’s John Canzano.

Taggart was in Arizona Monday for a recruiting visit, but reportedly began negotiations with the Seminoles shortly after the conclusion of the visit. He was scheduled to meet with another recruit in Houston Monday evening, but reportedly cancelled that meeting.

Taggart went 7-5 in his first season in Eugene, improving his overall record to 47-50 as a head coach. He’s also coached at Western Kentucky and South Florida.