Oregon’s Brooks Named Conference’s Best

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Monday was a day of honors for Ducks’ star forward Dillon Brooks.

On the same day Brooks was named Pac-12 Player of the Year, he was also selected to three separate All-America teams, including a first-team appointment by USA Today. Brooks was also a second-team All-America selection by The Sporting News and a third-team selection by NBC Sports.

“I thought that should have been a unanimous choice (for Pac-12 Player of the Year),” teammate Jordan Bell told Rob Mosely of goducks.com. “He’s killed it. I thought he should have got it last year, too, but I’m happy they finally voted for him.”

Brooks is averaging 16 points per game this season, including 17.9 in conference play. He has led the Ducks to a 27-4 record, No. 5 national ranking and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.