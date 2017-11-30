Oregon’s 18 Timber Counties to Get One and Half Million in Federal Payments

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Oregon counties that rely on logging revenue will receive nearly $1.4 million that has been withheld by the federal government due to sequestration.

The Association of O&C Counties — commonly called the “timber counties” — said Thursday the counties will see the funds soon.

The 18 counties have received a share of timber receipts from logging on 2.1 million acres to compensate them for the loss of revenue when the U.S. Bureau of Land Management took over the acreage.

But nearly 7 percent of those timber receipts were withheld in 2016 because of a government-wide mandate to cut federal spending.

The cuts — called sequestration — happen when U.S. government spending exceeds certain caps.

The counties have struggled from a sharp decline in logging over the past several decades.