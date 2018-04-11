Oregon Zoo Welcomes New Elephant
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 11, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Zoo has a large newcomer.

A 19-year-old Asian elephant named Samson arrived Tuesday night from a zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Keepers hope he can serve as a big brother to the Samudra, who turns 10 this year and is maturing into an adult.

Bob Lee, the zoo’s elephant curator, also hopes Samson will hit it off with Samudra’s mother – Rose-Tu – perhaps adding to the population of the endangered species.

The public won’t see Samson right away. He will remain behind the scenes for a month or so as caregivers gradually acquaint him with Samudra, Rose-Tu and the rest of the herd.

