Oregon Zoo Opens New Education Center

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Oregon Zoo opened its New Education Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony today. Dignitaries from the Northwest were on hand to celebrate the opening of the 18,000 square foot facility. the hope is families will comes and learn about the smaller animals in the ecosystem. The new facility cost $17.2 million dollars. It is the fifth of eight major projects made possible by the community supported zoo bond measure passed in 2008.

A Nature Exploration Station will be a main attraction. This will be home to tzhe Insect Zoo and Species conservation Lab. Spring and Summer Zoo camps will have new classrooms nestled in the wooded hillside right next to the nature play area.