Oregon Woman Charged With Assault For Baby’s Injury
By Jim Ferretti
|
Aug 16, 2017 @ 1:24 PM

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a southern Oregon woman accused of injuring an 8-month-old girl she was babysitting.

Medford police Lt. Justin Ivens tells the Mail Tribune that 25-year-old Alicia Gunn is a friend of the child’s mother. He says Gunn went to neighbors for help after realizing the girl was hurt, and the neighbors called for help.

The girl suffered a brain injury and was transferred to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

Gunn was charged with first-degree assault. A judge set bail at $250,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Monday.

Court records show Gunn has been arrested at least 15 times, often for drugs but also for burglary, theft, harassment and assault.

