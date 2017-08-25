Oregon, US, And Mexican Justice Officials Seek Fugitive

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Mexican man accused of killing a deputy sheriff and one of his own passengers in a car crash is being sought by the Oregon police, the FBI, Interpol and Mexican prosecutors after he was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, issued Friday in both English and Spanish, that Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio was freed due to an administrative error from prison in the Mexican state of Baja California in February.

The development was not announced earlier while authorities tried to find De Jesus Ascencio. The announcement said there’s a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Deputy Kelly Fredinburg was killed June 16, 2007 when his patrol car was struck near Gervais, Oregon, by De Jesus Ascencio’s vehicle.