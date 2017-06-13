Oregon Unemployment Rate At Record Level

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s record-low unemployment rate keeps setting new records.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate for May was 3.6 percent, a slight drop from April’s record-low rate of 3.7 percent. The U.S. employment rate for May was 4.3 percent.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, fell to 7.7 percent in May – down from 10.5 percent a year ago. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking as well as part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.

Job gains were widespread among major industries, with construction and manufacturing leading the way.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s labor force hit a record-high, rising above 2.1 million workers for the first time. David Cooke, a state economist, says the labor force has grown by 40,000 workers since Jan. 1.