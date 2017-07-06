Oregon Teacher Arrested for Misconduct

MERRILL, Ore. (AP) – Police have arrested a 35-year-old teacher in south central Oregon for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student.

Oregon State Police say Jeffrey Vincent was arrested and booked into Klamath County Jail Thursday on charges of misconduct, coercion and tampering with a witness.

Police say detectives began investigating in May after they were told of the relationship.

Police the investigation revealed that the relationship started when the former student was reportedly 18 and still a student at Lost River High School in Merrill, Oregon, where Vincent worked. Police say it had gone on for a significant period.

The Klamath County School District has placed Vincent on administrative leave.

No further information was immediately released.