Oregon State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an Oregon State trooper was shot in the chest south of Eugene in Creswell during a traffic stop and that police are searching for the shooter.

Multiple news outlets reported the trooper was shot in the protective vest at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Oregon 99 and Davisson Road.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Yvette Shepard says the trooper’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Authorities say shooter’s car was found not far from the scene of the shooting.

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security and Lane County sheriff’s deputies are also investigating.

No further information was immediately available.