Oregon State Senator Jeff Kruse Resigns

SALEM, Ore. – In a statement Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Senator Jeff Kruse announced his resignation.

The decision comes after Kruse was accused by multiple women, including female Senators Sara Gelser and Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, of harassment.

Multiple lawmakers, including Governor Kate Brown and members of his own party, called for him to step down.

In a statement to KXL, Senator Gelser said “I am glad that Senator Kruse resigned as it is the right thing to do given the overwhelming findings of fact by the independent investigator…I am puzzled and disappointed that it will not be effective until March 15th, which is more than a month from now.”

In his resignation letter, Kruse continued to deny the allegations.

Here’s Kruse’s full statement:

For civil rights to be meaningful, there must be civil rights for all people, including the right to fundamental fairness for persons accused of harassment.

In recent weeks there have been allegations that I harassed female colleagues while talking to them in public areas of the Senate. I continue to deny these allegations and I regret that I will not have the opportunity to defend myself before the Senate Conduct Committee. However, today I tender my resignation so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians without distraction and my constituents may receive the fullest representation they are due.