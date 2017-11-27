Oregon State Reports Another Case of Meningococcal Disease

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Another Oregon State University student has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

Administrators told KGW the student was diagnosed Friday after their family realized the symptoms were in line with the disease. The student was immediately hospitalized and was reported to be in good condition Sunday.

The student is the fifth at OSU to be treated for meningococcal disease in the past year, which qualifies as an outbreak. The university has responded by holding mass vaccination clinics.

The disease primarily afflicts young people and can spread in group living situations such as dormitories.

A University of Oregon student died during a meningococcal outbreak on the Eugene campus in 2015.