Oregon State Police Seek To Put 30 Year Old Case To Rest

Portland, Oregon- Three decades ago the mystery began in Portland’s Old Town. An employee at then Starry Night night club disappeared in 1990 after confronting his boss about a counterfeit ticket scam he had uncovered. Police are still searching for a body.

21 year old Timothy Douglas Moreau ENTERED his boss’s office and was never seen again. Ten years later a former stage hand came forward stating that he had helped Tim’s boss Larry Hurwitz strangle Moreau with a microphone cord. They then buried the body somewhere in Skamania County.



He would have turned 50 this past week and Oregon State Police are trying again to find his body. To end the investigation and finally give some closure to his family.

Timothy Moreau had grown up in New Orleans, where he was an Eagle Scout with one younger brother. In August 1986, Moreau chose to attend Reed College in Portland, OR because he liked the small, liberal arts school and its setting in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. He was majoring in Philosophy when he decided to take an approved leave of absence from the college to work in the music industry in Portland, focusing on promotions.

In 1988, Moreau started Riddlers, a recorded music dance club that met twice weekly at the Red Sea Restaurant. In March of 1989, Moreau was hired at an Old Town concert hall called Starry Night to help with music promotion and ticket sales.

Tim Moreau was last seen on January 23, 1990, in Portland, OR. That night he was summoned to his employer, Larry Hurwitz’s office, but was never seen again.

Four days later, friends of Moreau reported him missing. Police later found Moreau’s car parked at the airport, but it could not be confirmed that Moreau had booked a plane ticket and departed PDX on any flight.

A year after Moreau’s disappearance and based on the ongoing investigation and witness statements, the case was considered to be a homicide. Moreau’s parents became very active in trying to find their son, but still no trace of Moreau could be found.

In 1998, 8 1/2 years later, George Castagnola confessed to his involvement in Tim’s murder and also implicated the co-conspirator, Larry Hurwitz. Castagnola, a fellow employee, and Hurwitz, Tim’s boss, had strangled Tim with a microphone wire and wrapped his head and face in duct tape. They buried him in a rural, forested area of Washington State in a chest-deep grave they had dug 2 days earlier. They planted his car at the airport to make it appear Tim had fled.

Larry Hurwitz, the owner of the Starry Night, pleaded no contest in August 2000 to charges he killed Moreau in 1990 to cover up a counterfeit ticket scam at the concert hall. Moreau found out what his boss was doing and was killed “to prevent exposure of Hurwitz and Starry Night’s counterfeit ticket scheme”.

Hurwitz was sentenced to a little more than 12 years in prison for murdering Tim Moreau. As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Hurwitz promised that in exchange for a reduced sentence, he would lead authorities to Moreau’s body, buried somewhere in Skamania County on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge. Hurwitz failed to find the remains.

In 2001, Mike and Penny Moreau, Tim’s parents, filed a wrongful death suit in their son’s case. Hurwitz, still refusing to take responsibility for his crime, was forced to pay $3 million to the Moreau’s and stipulate that a civil jury would have found him guilty in Moreau’s death. This was as close as the Moreau’s would get to Hurwitz admitting to his guilt.

Mike and Penny Moreau don’t have their son’s remains. But as Penny said, “We’ve been out to the area where they say Tim is. It’s beautiful. Tim came to Portland because he loved the woods. I could accept it if he were to remain there.”

Tim’s remains have never been found. A full dental profile and DNA profiles from his biological relatives are uploaded into the national DNA database, waiting to be compared to any unidentified remains discovered. He is still listed as an active missing person on all national websites and databases, and law enforcement still consider his case open until his remains are delivered safely back to his family.

