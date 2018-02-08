Oregon State Police Seek Attempted Kidnapper

Salem, OR – The Oregon State Police is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman who’s vehicle was disabled on I-5 southbound near the Market Street on-ramp. The woman ran out of gas and was waiting for her father to help when an unknown man stopped and offered assistance. When the woman declined the man’s assistance he grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her back toward his pickup. The woman escaped because another unknown woman driving by slowly, yelled out her window to offer assistance. The man then let go of the woman, ran back to his pickup and sped away.

The Oregon State Police is looking for the public’s assistance in locating the woman who interrupted this event.

The suspect is described as a white male adult 5’9″ to 5’10” tall, medium build, and approximately 200 lbs. He is described as having dark brown hair wearing a dark colored plain T-shirt, jeans, and athletic type shoes. The suspect was described as driving a dark blue or black standard cab 4 x4 pickup that appeared “beat up.”

The victim in this case worked with a forensic sketch artist from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office to develop the image depicted above.

If anyone has any information about this suspect or saw this incident, they are asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at (503) 375-3555 or *OSP from your mobile phone and reference Oregon State Police case number SP18-048588.