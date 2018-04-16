Oregon State Parks May Allow E-Bikes on State Beaches
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:47 AM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A proposal would allow electric bicycles on Oregon beaches as soon as this summer.

The Register-Guard reports Katie Gauthier, legislative and policy coordinator of Oregon State Parks, says rule changes would permit e-bikes on the sand between the low-tide waterline and vegetation line along portions of the coast.

Gauthier says Current State Parks rules allow bicycles, but not e-bikes, on about 130 miles (209.2 kilometers) of trails and roads on state parks around Oregon The agency allows bikes, but not e-bikes, on many of Ore­gon’s beaches.

Oregon State Parks is taking public comment on its plan to allow electric bicycles on beaches along the coast and on trails. The deadline is 5 p.m. on May 18.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission, which sets policy for Oregon State Parks, likely will vote on the proposal at its June meeting.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com

RELATED CONTENT

Dairy Told Not to Interfere With Planned Herd Auction An Oregon Trail of Public Art in Works for Coastal Cities Brown Signs Bill Boosting Childcare Enforcement University of Oregon Professor Who Wore Blackface Returns to Work Les Schwab CEO to Retire Chair of Oregon Utility Commission Quits, Replacement Named
Comments