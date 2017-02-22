Oregon Standoff Trial Part 2

PORTLAND, Ore– Day one of the second Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Trial started with opening statements. A jury of seven women and five men will mull over the case over the next four weeks. Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer,Jake Ryan and Darryl Thorn are charged with conspiracy to impede federal employees from doing their work at the refuge through intimidation, threats or force. Patrick, Ryan and Thorn also face weapons charges, and Ehmer and Ryan are accused of digging trenches on the government property with a refuge excavator.

The jury is expected to return verdicts on the felony charges; judge Anna Brown will issue verdicts on misdemeanor charges including trespass and tampering with vehicles and equipment. Former now retired FBI Agent in charge Greg Bretzing Testified he had three goals: end the takeover peacefully, return the refuge to the control of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and hold those involved in the armed occupation accountable.