Oregon Soldier Injured In Afghanistan
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 7:36 AM

SALEM, Ore.–  Army Specialist Cristian Garcia is recovering after being hit by an R-P-G while patrolling a village in Afghanistan last Thursday.  Shrapnel hit him in the head, neck, arm, leg and chest.  Most of his left side was injured.  His throat was hurt badly enough that he can’t speak.  Garcia is expected to be flown to Walter Reed Army Medical Center later today. He’s gone through one surgery and expected to have several more.  His mother, Tamarra Huerta  says “He’s anxious to heal and get back to his unit.”  www.gofundme.com/support-injured–soldier-and-family.

