Oregon Senate President Talks Of Unity In Bridge Dedication

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney said at the dedication of a pedestrian and cyclist bridge named for him that America is now terribly divided, but that the “sweet little bridge” shows that people can come together and build great things.

The Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge connects 1,300 acres (526 hectares) of three green spaces and more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of off-street trails in Salem, and fulfills a dream long held by many supporters of the growing capital city.

Courtney’s first political office was as a member of the Salem City Council. Now 74, he is the Legislature’s longest-serving member.

A bagpiper and a color guard led Courtney, other politicians and well-wishers to the bridge for the ceremony on Wednesday.