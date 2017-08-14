Oregon Schools Cut Staff, Programs Despite Budget Increases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Despite a more than $400 million in budget increases this year for Oregon Public Schools, many districts have been forced to trim teaching positions and programs.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2uHwIKQ ) escalating personnel costs, including for employee pensions and other retirement costs, have put the state’s school systems in a financial bind.

Oregon’s largest district, Portland Public Schools, will receive $29 million more from the state school fund this year than last. District budget chief Ryan Dutcher says the increase in funding is not enough to cover rising salary and pension expenses, with retirement costs alone surging by $18 million. As a result, 55 fewer teachers will work at district’s 77 schools this fall.