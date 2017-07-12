Oregon School Superintendent To Serve Tour Of Duty

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon superintendent is taking a recess from his educational duties and will be leaving for active duty later this month.

Hermiston School District Superintendent Fred Maiocco announced Monday that he will be taking a leave of absence to serve a tour of duty.

The East Oregonian reports Maiocco also serves as a brigadier general for the U.S. Army Reserve and will leave for 15-18 months deployment in Europe on July 24.

During his deployment, Maiocco will serve as a commander and a deputy commanding general.

The school district’s board is searching for an interim superintendent to take Maiocco’s place. He hopes to return to Hermiston after his service.