Oregon Refuge Occupier Jailed Amid Mental Health Concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has revoked the release of a man convicted of conspiracy during last-year’s armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/TQqu3L) that Darryl Thorn was taken into custody Wednesday. The judge recommended he undergo a mental health evaluation because of concerns about suicidal threats he had made.

Thorn was convicted in March of conspiracy to impede federal officers along with other charges. He had been freed pending his sentencing in November.

Defense lawyer Jay Nelson says Thorn never meant to hurt himself or others. He says Thorn has had trouble finding work and a place to live after moving from Spokane, Washington, to the small eastern Oregon town of Monument in June.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel says Thorn represents a danger to himself and others.