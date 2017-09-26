Oregon Quiz Tests Between Wolves and Coyotes

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The state has posted an online quiz to help people – especially hunters – tell the difference between wolves and coyotes.

The quiz found at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website shows photos of the animals at various ages. In addition to quizzing users on their knowledge, the website gives tips on how to differentiate wolves from coyotes.

The quiz was released last week, and The Bulletin newspaper reports (https://is.gd/WYcMZz ) more than 16,000 people have already taken it.

Wolves are no longer listed under the state Endangered Species Act, but they are considered a special status game mammal and protected by the Oregon Wolf Plan throughout the state.