Oregon Principal of the Year

Portland Ore – Benson High School Principal Curtis Wilson was named Oregon’s principal of the year. Wilson received the honor at a special school assembly on Thursday. Wilson said “I believe in the work that I’m doing. I believe that I have a great staff here at Benson Tech. We work hard for the students here.”. Portland Public Schools says that under Wilson, Benson’s graduation rate rose to nearly 89 percent; well ahead of the state average of around 75 percent. Wilson is now eligible for the National Principal of the Year award.