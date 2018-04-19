Oregon Pot Thief Wanted in Philadelphia

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A man convicted in the home-invasion robbery of a marijuana grower in southern Oregon is wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

The Mail Tribune reports 28-year-old Derrick Shields was found guilty this month of burglary and aggravated theft, and will be sentenced Friday in Medford. Prosecutors say he was among a group of masked men who severely beat a pot grower in December 2016.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say Shields has a warrant charging him with murder and robbery in the death of 30-year-old Timothy Manning in March 2017. The victim was found on the side of a highway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An extradition hearing in that case is scheduled for next week in Medford.

