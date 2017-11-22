Oregon Politicians Divided on Net Neutrality

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two of Oregon’s most powerful politicians have spoken out in favor and against recent federal action to begin repealing online net neutrality regulations established during the Obama administration.

Net neutrality describes open access to the internet, requiring service providers to offer free and equal access to online material. The Federal Communications Commission moved Tuesday to begin repealing the restrictions, which could enable big internet carriers to charge extra for online services such as Netflix.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Republican Rep. Greg Walden hailed the action, saying the commission showed it understands the importance of making the internet flourish “under a light-touch regulatory regime.” While Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden decried the commission’s ruling as a giveaway to big telecom companies.