Oregon Organic Farm Plans To Control Weed Infestation

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon organic farm has submitted a weed management plan before the issues headed to county court.

The Capital Press reports the Wednesday plan by Azure Farms outlines action to control the noxious weeds neighboring farmers say are spreading to their ground. Oregon officials say Sherman County Court got 400,000 emails on the issue.

It had considered putting the farm on quarantine if it did not contain the weeds before Azure send its proposal. They were also planning spraying the weeds with herbicide and billing the farm for the work, if necessary.

County Commissioner Tom McCoy said in an email that Azure’s follow through has not been good.

The Oregon Wheat Growers League has called for a prompt and rigorous review of Azure’s plan.