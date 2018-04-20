Oregon Oils Ordeal

Okay, I’m going to begin this post by repeating something I was always told growing up. I’m sure there are plenty of you who would agree the statement is true.

“WHO you know matters, as much, and often more, than WHAT you know”.

Basically — when you’re working your way through the world, your relationships with people can make a big difference in a great many ways.

In fact, business is often made or broken based on relationships.

Enter what seems to be a rather cautionary tale about the relationship between a Northwest Portland based bio-diesel fuels company and the City of Portland.

We’ll take a moment to back up a little….

First, I should tell you about this bio-diesel fuels company. They’re called Oregon Oils. Their business is basically to take old cooking oil and grease and turn it into usable bio-diesel fuel, then sell that fuel on the market.

Part of recycling old cooking oil and grease into bio-fuel, involves wastewater.

Well yesterday, Oregon State Police, the EPA, and the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services showed up at Oregon Oils with a search warrant and orders to raid the business and collect evidence.

Authorities say that for the past two months they’ve found evidence the company has been dumping contaminated water into the city’s sewage system and — ultimately — into the Columbia River.

Of course, Oregon Oils vehemently denies these charges and says they care deeply about Portland and about the environment — they’re cooperating fully with investigators — etc., etc., etc.

But when I got on the phone with Oregon Oils GM Matt Burns, I was surprised by three things. First, Burns actually talked (instead of letting the lawyers do it for him). Second, Burns said he had absolutely NO idea his business was under the microscope and in danger of being cited. Third, he sounded noticeably shaken, even betrayed by the City of Portland.

See — Burns tells me the City has always worked with him, “whenever there’s an issue or question about discharging”. He said if things ever came up, the City would help Oregon Oils, “handle it and come up with solutions to improve what we do”.

Burns ended that thought by saying, “but this time, it was different”.

He described how the City of Portland worker, typically a friendly face at Oregon Oils, looked very grim as federal and state agents sifted through computers and file cabinets.

When I asked Burns why he thought this was happening to his business, his answer was, “I don’t know”.

I asked him how many clients Oregon Oils has. Burns said, “it’s a lot, I’ll leave it at that”.

Late on Thursday, the City pulled Oregon Oils’ wastewater discharge permit, crippling the company’s ability to operate.

So, my takeaway at the moment and the reason I call this a “cautionary tale” is that for a business owner in the City of Portland — ANY business owner, large or small — it seems quite apparent that a cozy relationship with local regulators…..isn’t really ever going to be all THAT cozy.

Of course, there is the other question:

Mr. Burns, what did you mean when you said the City would always help you “handle it” and “improve what you do”?

I’ll admit I didn’t ask that question when I recorded my interview with Mr. Burns. I’m almost certain the interview would have come to an abrupt end if I had. But I’ve called the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services about it.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll find out plenty more about this case.

It would be interesting to hear what City Commissioner Nick Fish has to say. He runs the PBES and he’s running for re-election. As President Donald Trump often says…..”we’ll see”.