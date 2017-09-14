Oregon Official Seeks To Change Presidential Primary Date

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s presidential election primary is held in May during election years, after many other states have already had their primaries. Now, Oregon’s secretary of state who is also chief elections officer is asking lawmakers to move the date forward to March, so Oregonians can have a greater say on who the nominees will be.

In a letter to Oregon’s political leaders, Dennis Richardson asked for their support in urging the state Legislature in its short 2018 session starting in February.

The California Legislature might move its presidential primary this week to the beginning of March, and Washington state lawmakers have also considered doing the same.

In his letter dated Wednesday, Richardson said a change could also give Oregonians more access to campaigning candidates.