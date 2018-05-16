Oregon Man Sentenced to Life in Psychiatric Custody for 2016 Killing

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been sentenced to life in psychiatric custody after being found guilty of murder except for insanity.

The Herald and News reports that 33-year-old Paul Wuerz was sentenced Tuesday morning following a brief trial. He was convicted of murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the 2016 stabbing death of 40-year-old Jesse Richard Toney.

Wuerz suffers from schizophrenia and Klamath County Circuit Judge Roxanne Osbrone determined this prevented Wuerz from following the law.

Osborne told Wuerz “we know you didn’t do it on purpose.”

Toney and another man had been arguing outside an apartment complex when Wuerz threatened to stab the two men if they did not quiet down. Toney challenged Wuerz to make good on his threat, and then Wuerz stabbed him in the chest.