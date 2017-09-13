Oregon Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Shooting Death

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of a man inside a mobile home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jeremy Bonsignore pleaded guilty in Clackamas County to burglary and manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, charges of murder and aggravated murder were dropped.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to plead guilty last week, but had a seizure in the courtroom.

The victim, 29-year-old Andrae Fenner, was a work friend of Bonsignore’s then-girlfriend. Prosecutors say the shooting in Damascus was a culmination of a week of arguments between Bonsignore and the woman.

Fenner was providing shelter for the woman after she had an argument with Bonsignore at a methadone clinic and felt unsafe returning home to Oregon City.