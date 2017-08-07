Oregon Man Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting in Montana
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) – An Oregon man who was shot after endangering Montana drivers and ramming a patrol car is hospitalized in critical condition.

Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard said Monday that 61-year-old Mark William Collins was shot at least four times in the shoulder and mouth with an AR-15 rifle as he drove his Dodge van toward a sheriff’s deputy Friday morning north of Deer Lodge.

Howard says Collins displayed very erratic behavior including driving the wrong way on the interstate, forcing a vehicle into a ditch, trying to back into a patrol vehicle and trying to ram a pickup truck from behind.

Collins is in the intensive care unit at a Missoula hospital under guard. Howard says no charges have yet been filed.

The case is still being investigated and the officer involved remains on paid administrative leave.

