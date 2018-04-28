Oregon Man Creates History As He Attends Four Year College

Portland, Oregon- Cody Sullivan is the first known college student with down syndrome to complete four years of higher education in Oregon. And, he already has a job as an educator at Kairos PDX!

He walked today in Concordia University-Portland’s 10 a.m. Spring Commencement, celebrating at his graduation party around 3 p.m.

Hear more from Cody and his mother Ann Donaca-Sullivan about this journey.

Photos furnished by Ann Donaca-Sullivan