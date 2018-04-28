Oregon Man Creates History As He Attends Four Year College
By Brandon Ison
|
Apr 28, 2018 @ 1:10 PM
Ann Donaca-Sullivan and Cody Sullivan

Portland, Oregon- Cody Sullivan is the first known college student with down syndrome to complete four years of higher education in Oregon. And, he already has a job as an educator at Kairos PDX!

 

He walked today in Concordia University-Portland’s 10 a.m. Spring Commencement, celebrating at his graduation party around 3 p.m.

Ann Donaca Sullivan(Mother), Cody Sullivan, Angela Vossenkuhl(Director of Undergradtuate Studies in the College of Education)

Hear more from Cody and his mother Ann Donaca-Sullivan about this journey.  #StayConnected to Portland’s Morning News with Steve and Rebecca this Monday morning from 5am-9am on FM News 101.

 

Photos furnished by Ann Donaca-Sullivan

