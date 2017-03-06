Oregon Man Convicted of Rape Alleges Misconduct by Former DA

BEND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man convicted of rape has filed a complaint requesting an investigation into allegations of prosecutorial misconduct by a former Deschutes County district attorney and a deputy district attorney.

The Bend Bulletin reports that Thomas Bray of Bend was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2011 rape of a woman he met on a dating website.

His complaint, filed with the Oregon State Bar last month, accuses prosecutors of intentionally ignoring court orders to keep evidence favorable to the defense from being considered at his trial.

An Oregon Court of Appeals ruling late last year chastised the prosecutors’ disregard for court orders, but the appeals court determined their actions did not warrant a new trial.

The prosecutors could face disciplinary action if Bray’s claims are substantiated but there would be no direct impact on the rape case.