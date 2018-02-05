Oregon Legislature’s 79th Session Begins Today

Salem, Or. – Oregon lawmakers head to Salem today for a 35 day session. More than 200 bills have been filed. They include proposals dealing with cap and trade, health care reform and the opiod epidemic. Dr. Jim Moore, political analyst from Pacific University says it’s unclear whether the cap and trade bill will move forward. He says Senate President Peter Courtney has said it won’t, while Senator Ginny Burdick believes it can happen this session. Moore also says ” because the federal government has changed its’ taxes, there’s a move to change Oregon taxes to take that into account.”

Oregon Governor Kate Brown will deliver her State of the State speech at 9:30 this morning.