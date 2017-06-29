Oregon Legislature Orders Review Of Department Of Revenue

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Legislature is ordering a top-to-bottom review of the state’s tax collecting agency.

The Statesman Journal reported Wednesday that lawmakers on the Joint General Government Subcommittee ordered the Department of Revenue to undergo a $150,000 comprehensive financial audit and a $350,000 management assessment.

Rep. David Gomberg, D-Central Coast, says lawmakers upped scrutiny of the department this session after the leadership made its regular budget presentations.

Gomberg says it became clear during the presentations that there were issues within the department.

Throughout the next two years, the agency must make frequent, mandatory reports to lawmakers during the interim and regular sessions of the Legislature.