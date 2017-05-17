Oregon Lawmakers Respond to Mueller Appointment

WASHINGTON D.C. – Oregon lawmakers are reacting to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley called the news “a victory for all Americans who believe in the integrity of the rule of law.”

Fellow Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said “This announcement didn’t happen by accident – it happened because the free press and the American people demanded it.”

And Republican Congressman Greg Walden chimed in, saying “I respect the independence of the Department of Justice, and their decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the FBI’s investigation. Robert Mueller is the right man for the job.”