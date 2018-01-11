Oregon Lawmakers, Lobbyists Undergo Sexual Harassment Training

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The intense national focus on sexual harassment and misconduct came to Oregon’s capital this week, when lawmakers were given a training session on harassment, and how to report it.

For the first time, the training was offered to executive branch employees, lobbyists and others who work in the Capitol, Senate President Peter Courtney said. Previously, it was required for legislators and legislative employees.

To accommodate the larger crowd, the training was conducted by lawyers for the Legislature and its director of employee services on Tuesday inside the main ballroom of the Salem Convention Center.

One senator said the training is critically important.

Others said some of the material provided in the annual training is repetitive.

The presentation addresses identifying workplace harassment and discrimination, reporting incidents, investigations and retaliation.