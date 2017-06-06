Oregon Lawmakers Advance $8.2B Education Bill Amid Union Rally

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Roughly 1,000 unionized government workers flocked to the state Capitol demanding that lawmakers boost business taxes and funding to schools before adjourning the 2017 legislative session, which in its final weeks remains hamstrung by gridlock over a $1.4 billion deficit.

As labor unions’ “Oregon Can’t Wait” rally was taking place outside Tuesday, a bipartisan panel of 23 House and Senate lawmakers that handles the state budget was inside the building advancing an $8.2 billion K-12 education budget for the 2017-19 budget cycle. The state’s largest school funding package to date that now heads to the Senate floor for its first major vote.

Although still subject to change, the package gives schools 11 percent more money than they have in the budget that ends June 30, and is also $188 million more than what schools asked for to keep services going at current levels.