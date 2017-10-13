Oregon Joins Other States in Trump Health Care Lawsuit
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 12:38 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s attorney general says it is joining California’s lawsuit along with more than a dozen other states against President Donald Trump’s halting of payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law.

The attorney general, Ellen Rosenblum, said Friday the White House has made a rash, ill-conceived decision that will have a devastating impact on many vulnerable Oregonians.

She said in a statement that the subsidies are a vital funding source that keep insurance premiums manageable.

The White House says the government cannot legally continue to pay the so-called cost-sharing subsidies because they lack a formal authorization by Congress

