Oregon Jobless Rate Drops To 3.7 Percent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s record-low jobless rate has fallen again.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the unemployment rate for April was 3.7 percent, a slight drop from March’s record-low rate of 3.8 percent.

The agency said gains were widespread among major industries, with government among the few sectors to shed jobs.

The unemployment rate at this time last year was 5 percent. Over the past year, construction has been the fastest-growing industry, followed by transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, fell to 8 percent in April – down from 10.4 percent a year ago. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking as well as part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.