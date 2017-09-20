Oregon Humane Society Sends Help To Georgia and South Carolina

PORTLAND, Ore.– Volunteers and employees from the Oregon Humane Society have deployed to help care for pets displaced in Hurricane Irma. A 4 person team leftfor Duncan, South Carolina and another OHS team left for Atlanta. Teams will provide daily care for animals at a 40,000 square foot temporary emergency facility setup by the ASPCA. More than 500 animals have been cared for at the Duncan emergency shelter since Hurricane Irma so far.

Each of the volunteers and employees will help out on location for a week before returning back to Portland.